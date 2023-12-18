Mayor’s Janaspandana is one-of-its-kind programme to redress public grievances: Kateel

December 18, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday said the Janaspandana programme organised by Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur is one of its kind to provide relief to city residents who are facing difficulties following inaction by city corporation officials.

Inaugurating the Mayor’s Janaspandana here, Mr. Kateel congratulated Mr. Kannur for his initiative. Grievances of residents from across 60 wars of MCC were heard in the programme.

The MP said people were made to wait endlessly to get their issues addressed as the officials concerned drag their applications citing procedural aspects. Officials, who might think that they would stay permanently in one position, should learn the position was not permanent. People’s representatives were earning bad name because of officials’ follies, he alleged.

Mr. Kannur said the Janaspandana was a step forward from his monthly phone-in programme to hear directly from the citizens. The programme was being organised in the presence of all the officials concerned, he said adding if issues were not sorted out on the spot, they would be addressed in a fortnight.

Deputy Mayor Sunitha, Chief Whip Premananda Shetty, Leader of the Opposition Praveenchandra Alva, former Mayor M. Shashidhar Hegde, chairpersons of standing committees and others were present.

In all, 28 grievances were submitted by the citizens residing in MCC limits on Monday.