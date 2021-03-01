Mayoral election tomorrow

Mangaluru

01 March 2021

The new Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Mangaluru will be elected on March 2.

The office of Mayor has been reserved for general category while the office of Deputy Mayor has been reserved for general category woman.

The term of Diwakar as Mayor and Janaki alias Vedavathi as Deputy Mayor ended on Sunday.

In the 60-member House, the ruling BJP enjoys 44 seats, the Congress 14 seats and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has two seats.

The name of Premananda Shetty, Whip in the council and the seniormost member of the BJP in the council, is doing the rounds as the Mayoral candidate of the ruling party. The BJP is likely to field a councillor from Mangaluru City North Assembly constituency area as the candidate for the office of Deputy Mayor as Mr. Shetty represents Mangaladevi ward which is in Mangaluru City South Assembly segment. Sources said that the Opposition Congress will also field its candidates though it does not have its own required number to win the election.

Official sources said that Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Manglauru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty, Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel and MLC B. M. Farooq enjoy the voting rights in the Mayoral election.