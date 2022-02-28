Mayoral election postponed

The Mayoral election scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed, according to Regional Commissioner of Mysuru Region who is also the Election Officer.

Accordingly, the election to four Standing Committees in the council scheduled on Wednesday has also been put off.

It is in view of lack of clarity from the State Government whether a recent verdict of the Supreme Court on reservation for other backward classes (OBCs) in local bodies will come in the way of conducting the Mayoral election. The Supreme Court delivered the verdict on January 19, 2022 in Ramesh Wagh vs The State of Maharashtra.

The Government is yet to respond to the clarification sought by both the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada and the Regional Commissioner.

In the Mayoral election, the office of Mayor has been reserved for a general category candidate (councillor), while the office of Deputy Mayor has been set aside for a Backward Class A woman (councillor).

The term of Premananda Shetty as Mayor and Sumangala Rao as Deputy Mayor and the term of the four Standing Committees will come to an end on Wednesday.

Sources in the corporation said that they will continue in the office till a new Mayor and Deputy Mayor are elected. The existing Standing Committees will also continue to function till then.

They said that under a similar circumstance in 2005-06, when the Congress was leading the council, the then Mayor K. Ashraf had got an extension of two months in office as Mayor. The Mayoral election was conducted after clarity emerged on a matter related to reservation.

Later, Vijaya Arun was elected the new Mayor but did not enjoy a full term of one year as the five-year term of the elected council ended after she completed 10 months in office.