Mayoral election on March 2

The Mayoral election will be conducted on March 2. The Regional Commissioner, Mysuru, will conduct the polls to elect the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

An election to select the members of four standing committees of the city corporation council will also be held on the same day, Commissioner of the corporation Akshy Sridhar said in a release on Wednesday.

The office of the Mayor has been reserved for a general category councillor while the office of Deputy Mayor has been reserved for Backward Class A woman.

In the 60-member House, the BJP enjoys majority with 44 seats. The Congress and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) have 14 and two seats, respectively.