Mayoral election on February 28

More than three months after conducting the election to the Mangaluru City Corporation council, Mayoral election will be conducted on February 28.

The Regional Commissioner, Mysuru, will conduct the election to the offices of the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor for the 21st term at 11.30 a.m. on that day, according to a release from Mangaluru City Corporation.

The office of the Mayor has been reserved for a councillor from Backward Class A and that of the Deputy Mayor has been reserved for general category woman.

The election to the four standing committees of the council will also be conducted on that day.

Of the 60 wards in the council, the BJP won 44 seats followed by the Congress with 14 seats and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) with two seats in the election conducted to the council on November 12, 2019.

Sudarshan Moodbidri, who will take over as the new president of the Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP on February 24, said that the party will finalise its candidates for the office of the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor by February 25.

The core committee of the party in the district will finalise the candidates.

Preference may be given to senior candidates, he said.