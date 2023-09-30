Mayor urged to take steps to stop foul odour from mushroom factory

September 30, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The issue of foul smell emanating from a mushroom factory at Vamanjoor was raised during the first monthly phone-in programme of Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur on Saturday, with two women seeking the intervention of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to get them relief.

The callers, who identified themselves as Geetha and Merita, complained to the Mayor that residents living in the surrounding of White Grove Agri LLP factory were finding it difficult to live due to the foul smell. Ms. Merita complained that some residents were vomiting because of the stench. Ms. Geetha said there was sound pollution due to the generator of the factory which is in a residential area. They said that the Mayor should conduct an inspection and the corporation should take action against the factory.

Responding to their calls, the Mayor told them that the same matter was discussed in the corporation’s council meeting on September 26. The council took up the discussion over the same based on a memorandum submitted to the civic body by Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty who wanted the corporation to shift the factory to an industrial area or shut it permanently as it is in a residential area. After the debate, the council decided to constitute a committee to review whether the factory followed all conditions set by a technical committee constituted by the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada to stop the foul smell. The council decided to include scientific experts in addition to the senior councillors from the ruling and Opposition parties, NGO representatives and local representatives in the committee. The findings of the committee to be constituted will be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner for further action, the Mayor told the women.

Apparently, J.R. Lobo, former Congress MLA of Mangaluru City South who was also a former Commissioner of the MCC, is a partner of the mushroom company.

Another caller, activist G.K. Bhat said that street vendors near Lady Goschen Hospital area have occupied the space meant for parking. Some vehicles even park on the footpaths in the area and sought their eviction.

M.P. Mallya from Surathkal who named an apartment complained that it was letting sewage to drains. Responding, the Mayor said that the Zonal Commissioner of Surathkal will visit the spot and will take measures needed.

Ramesh from Kulai said that there was leakage of water in an overhead water tank of the corporation at Honnakatte. It supplied water to about four wards. The Mayor said that it will be fixed.

In all, 23 calls were received. The Mayor said that all complaints will be recorded in the form of proceedings and a report on the action taken on the complaints will be placed in the next phone in programme.