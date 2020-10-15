Mayor pays surprise visit to beef, mutton stalls in Urwa

It comes after police seize vehicles used for illegal cattle transportation

In the light of the recent seizure by the police of vehicles said to be used for illegal transportation of cattle, Mayor Diwakar, on Wednesday, accompanied a team of councillors and officials from Mangaluru City Corporation, for surprise checks of beef and mutton stalls in Urwa Market and Urwa.

They also visited the abattoir in Kudroli.

In a statement, the Mayor said that stalls that were found operating in an unauthorised manner were warned of action. The Mayor told reporters that no animal was found in the abattoir at the time of their visit.

The team then visited the place in Kavoor where traders were illegally operating on corporation land.

There was commotion when corporation personnel started to vacate the traders from the area. While one trader sat on the ground to obstruct the work, others questioned the action by the corporation.

The city police took away the trader and cleared the crowd to enable the corporation complete the evacuation exercise.