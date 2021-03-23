Mayor jumps into action to address underground drainage issues

MANGALURU

23 March 2021 00:40 IST

Premananda Shetty asks corporation officials to launch trial run of Padil wet well

Mayor Premananda Shetty on Monday jumped into action to address issues related to the underground drainage and associated facilities that were built in the command area of the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Jeppinamogaru-Bajal five years ago, and which have not been put into use.

After inspecting the STP and four wet wells connected to it along with Deputy Mayor Sumangala Rao and officials of the Mangaluru City Corporation and the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC), the Mayor instructed the city corporation officials to conduct the trial run of the wet well at Padil for about 10 days and address the issues that may arise before commissioning it.

He asked the officials to address the issues linked to the particular wet well to enable the people in Meghanagar, Niddel, Prashanthbagh, Kembar and Padil in Alape North ward to connect their sewer lines to the manholes of the corporation.

The Mayor asked the KUIDFC officials to check the manholes in the command area of the Bajal STP for any faults and lapses starting on Tuesday itself.

Mr. Shetty said that both the KUIDFC and corporation officials should sit together and list out the immediate mechanical and electrical requirements at Padil, Faisalnagar, Jalligudda and Kadekar wet wells and at Bajal STP and submit them to the corporation for addressing the issues. All the issues should be addressed one after the other without any blame game, he said.

The Mayor said that joint action is required to address the issues and put these facilities into use.