Mayor for keeping Kadri Park open for walkers till 9 p.m.

October 22, 2023 07:20 am | Updated 07:20 am IST - MANGALURU

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur on Saturday asked the Horticulture Department, which maintains Kadri Park, to ensure that the park is kept open for walkers till 9 p.m.

Speaking after commissioning the lighting system along the walking path at the park, installed under Mangaluru Smart City Mission by Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL), the Mayor said that many walkers have expressed the need to keep the park open till late evening. Then walkers can make best use of late evening time.

With the commissioning of LED lights along the walking path, walkers can begin their morning walk from 5 a.m. itself, the Mayor said.

According to K.S. Arunaprabha, General Manager (Technical), MSCL the company has installed 48 lights at a cost of about ₹30 lakh under the mission.

Leader of the Opposition in Mangaluru City Corporation council T. Praveenchandra Alva was also present on the occasion.