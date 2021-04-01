Mayor defers decision on recognition for Leader of Opposition in council

Mayor Premananda Shetty speaking at the city corporation council meeting in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

MANGALURU

01 April 2021 00:11 IST

Opposition Congress members walk out of city corporation council meeting

The first general meeting of Mangaluru City Corporation council on Wednesday after Mayor Premanand Hegde assumed office witnessed noisy scenes with the Opposition Congress councillors urging the Mayor to immediately give his ruling on the issue of recognition to the Leader of the Opposition in the House.

However, Mayor Premanand Shetty said that he could not give his ruling immediately as he needed time to study the file and asked the councillors to go through the question session.

Amid heated arguments, Opposition councillors staged a walkout even as the Mayor continued the proceedings in the presence of the ruling party members.

Advertising

Advertising

It all started when outgoing Leader of Opposition Abdul Rauf asked the Mayor as to why he did not welcome their new leader A.C. Vinayraj.

To this, Mr. Shetty said that the District Congress Committee president has violated the convention by directly writing to the corporation commissioner informing him of the selection. Since, the commissioner put this up through a file, legal opinion was sought and he was informed that recognition could not be given. The file is pending for the Mayor’s consideration, Mr. Shetty said.

Chief Whip Sudhir Shetty Kannur said that the Mayor was the supreme authority of the council and the Congress has violated the convention by writing to the commissioner. The next day, Mr. Vinayaraj occupied the chamber of Leader of the Opposition on his own, Mr. Kannur said. Moreover, the Congress with just 14 members in the 60-member council could not be considered as Opposition party leader, he added.

Responding to this, senior Congress councillor and former Mayor K. Shashidhar Hegde said that the council had been functioning more on values than rules since its inception in 1984. Ruling as well as Opposition parties were conducting business through mutual understanding.

“I admit we have committed a mistake. Let us not agitate over it and close the matter by according recognition to Mr. Vinayraj as Leader of Opposition,” he said.

Mr. Vinayraj said that unnecessary allegations were being levelled against him. The commissioner, the Mayor and the council secretary were informed about his selection as well as the date of his taking charge. Everything was done as per law, he maintained.

However, the Mayor said, “I have written certain observations on the file and also sought legal opinion. A suitable decision will be taken in due course. Let us concentrate on regular business,” he said. Mr. Shetty noted that he considered the monthly general meetings as most important to deliver services to people in a transparent manner.