Mayor, Commissioner initiate awareness drive on waste segregation at source

Giving impetus to segregation of waste at source, Mayor Divakar and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Akshay Sridhar on Friday initiated a drive to visit houses and make people aware of segregating waste at source as part of Gandhi Jayanti celebrations.

The MCC has announced imposing fines from October 11 if the waste is not segregated.

People have been told to segregate solid waste at source from Thursday. While wet waste will be collected from the houses every day, dry waste will be collected once a week.

This announcement was made after the High Court of Karnataka took the MCC to task for lagging behind in implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Mr. Divakar and Mr. Sridhar started the drive by visiting the house of senior Congress leader and former chairman of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority Suresh Ballal, which is 500 metres from the MCC building.

Apart from giving a pamphlet about waste segregation, they gave him a pamphlet related to COVID-19 and its precautions.

The two then proceeded to the house of M. Sureshchandra Shetty, president of the Karnataka Wrestling Federation, followed by three other houses in Mannagudda.

Councillors Leelavati and Sandhya Acharya accompanied them.

Speaking at the function later, Mr. Sridhar said the city lagged behind in solid waste management. “We were known as a clean city in 2018. We need to move forward and continue to work in keeping the city clean,” he said, and added that waste segregation should not just be a one-day exercise.

Mr. Sridhar said instructions have been given to Antony Solid Waste Handling Cell Private Limited to strictly follow waste segregation.

Mr. Divakar said the MCC was serious about waste segregation this time.

A house-to-house awareness drive will be held in all 60 wards, he said.

The two symbolically launched the exercise by presenting ID cards to six ragpickers.

They also joined Rotary Club members in garlanding the bust of Mahatma Gandhi near the MCC.