Mayor asks people to make judicious use of water in summer

Asking people to avoid a drinking water scarcity during the summer, Mayor Jayananda Anchan on Wednesday urged citizens to make judicious use of water.

Speaking after performing ‘Ganga puja’ to the Netravathi at the Thumbe vented dam, near B.C. Road, from where drinking water is supplied to the city, the Mayor said that people should not use the corporation water supplied for drinking to wash vehicles, gardening, and construction works as the coming three months will be crucial in water supply.

The vented dam had up to 6m deep water (10.28 mcm) in store now.

Whip in the Council and former Mayor Premananda Shetty said that as the AMR vented dam on the upstream of Thumbe dam had full storage and the inflow into the Netravathi had not reduced to zero, the water supply can be managed till June.

According to a note issued by the water supply division of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) on the occasion, the city has 750 km of water supply distribution pipeline network. In addition, 1,300 km additional pipeline distribution network is being laid under the Jalasri Project. In that distribution network, to an extent of 480 km has been laid now.

Of the 20 overhead tanks (OHTs) for storing water being built under the project, 10 have been completed. The city has 23 overhead tanks built earlier.

It said of the five groundlevel storage reservoirs (GLSRs) being built under the same project, two are ready. The city has five such reservoirs built earlier.

The corporation said that a 55-km main pipeline will be laid to pump water from GLSRs to OHTs. In that pipeline to an extent of 25 km has been laid now.

The project also comprises upgradation of 2.25 MGD capacity jackwell at Thumbe to 20 MLD capacity, laying 610 mm dia 2,075 m long pipeline from the jackwell to the 20 MLD capacity water treatment plant Ramalkatte, near Thumbe and associated works, including electric works.

Leader of the Opposition in Mangaluru City Corporation council Naveen R. D’Souza, former Mayor M. Shashidhar Shetty also spoke.