Mayor asks officials to complete Jala Siri projects in Bendoorwell by March-end

Mayor Premananda Shetty on Tuesday instructed officials and the contract agency implementing the Jala Siri water supply scheme to select Bendoorwell area as a model zone to complete zonal-level projects and complete all works in the particular zone (that is Bendoorwell) by next month-end.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of work under the scheme, the Mayor said that 50% of works in Bendoorwell area (which is zone 18 C) have been completed. The remaining works should be completed by March-end, he added.

Jala Siri scheme is aimed at creating infrastructure and strengthening the existing infrastructure for ensuring round-the-clock drinking water supply under the Karnataka Integrated Water Management Investment Programme (KIWMIP) of the State Government.

The officials told the meeting that of the 19 overhead water storage tanks that will come up under the scheme, work on 17 projects (tanks) have been taken up. Of these, work on four tanks is in the final stages. In all, pipelines have been laid for 266.18 km of the 1,388 km distribution network.

The Mayor instructed the agency to restore all roads dug up for laying pipelines within a month either by laying concrete, tar or interlocks. They have to be restored to the original condition, he said.

He said that the agency should take precautionary steps while implementing the works to ensure that minimum inconvenience is caused to people.

The meeting decided that zonal-level meetings, including councillors of wards under the zones, should be held to sort out local issues. The Mayor instructed the officials to complete the projects in the given deadline.

Commissioner of the city corporation Akshy Sridhar was present.