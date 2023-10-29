Mayor appeals Siddaramaiah to allow MCC hire health inspectors on outsource basis

October 29, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur has appealed to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to permit Mangaluru City Corporation to hire health inspectors on outsource basis at the civic body.

In a memorandum submitted to him during the Chief Minister’s visit to the city on his way to Udupi on Saturday, October 28, the Mayor said that the civic body is facing the dearth of health inspectors who are needed to supervise solid waste management. Health inspectors are in need as the civic body henceforth will have to manage the solid waste on its own without hiring the services of any contractor.

The Mayor said that the server related to issuing e-khata is facing several problems. It has affected several property owners who are not able to get e-khata. The problem has been brought to the notice of Urban Development Secretary and the Director of Municipal Administration, but to no avail. Hence, the Chief Minister is requested to direct the officials concerned to address the issues at the earliest.

Mr. Kannur said that the corporation is in need of ₹25 crores to restore roads, drains and retaining walls damaged in rains. Some houses of poor have also been damaged.

