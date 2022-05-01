May Day: Labourers take out rallies in Mangaluru, Udupi

The Indian National Trade Union Congress celebrated the World Labour day near Chitrapura beach where they held a two-day sports festival for labourers

Labourers in large numbers took out a rally from A.B. Shetty Circle to Clock Tower Circle in Mangaluru where a public meeting was held at 4 p.m.. In view of the World Labour Day, rallies and public meetings were conducted across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district on Sunday.

Addressing the labourers, Centre for Indian Trade Union District Secretary Sunil Bajal said that labourers should fight unitedly against anti labour policies of the Central and the State Governments. The governments are favouring corporate firms and diluting provisions of many labour Acts.

“Governments are raising issues like hijab, halal, azaan and other communally sensitive issues to divert attention of workmen. We should not be carried away but fight in unison against such regressive policies,” he said. Labourers should take the lead in protecting the country from the neo-liberal policies.

Senior labour activist Sukumar said labourers should fight against exploitation of natural resources by the corporate firms. The Central Government is set to bring changes in the laws to make labourers work for 14 hours and make the eight hours work rule, which was the product of agitation in Chicago, obsolete.

All India Bank Officers Association Secretary K. Raghava, Life Insurance Corporation Employees Union leader A. Mascarenhas and Democratic Youth Federation of India activists B.K. Imtiyaz and Santosh Bajal also took part.

Among the others places where public meetings were held in Mangaluru included Pakkaladka bus stop in Bajal and at Kuppapadavu.

The Indian National Trade Union Congress celebrated the World Labour day near Chitrapura beach where they held a two-day sports festival for labourers.

In Udupi, labourers took out a rally from Syndicate Bank Tower to War Memorial in Ajjarkadu where a public meeting was held. Joint Committee of Trade Union’s Udupi District Convener K. Shankar, Life Insurance Corporation Employee Union leader Kundar and CITU leader Balakrishna Shetty took part in the event.