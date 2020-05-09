Mattu Gulla growers hope to make profits before season ends

With Udupi district coming under the green zone, prospects have brightened for the growers of Mattu Gulla, a brinjal enjoying Geographical Indication (GI) tag, owing to improvement in transportation and relaxation in lockdown hours.

Mattu Gulla is grown by about 150 farmers in Mattu and its surrounding villages, on 129 hectares in the district. This brinjal is known for its unique taste; and a curry prepared from this vegetable is usually a must in religious and auspicious functions.

But owing to the lockdown, temple festivities, functions, including big marriages, could not be held, and hotels were closed leading to a decline in demand.

“Due to the demand slump, the rate for Mattu Gulla which normally used to hover between ₹50 and ₹70 per kg, is down to ₹30 per kg,” said Laxman Mattu, CEO of Mattu Gulla Belegarara Sangha.

But the growers were not hit too badly as the production of Mattu Gulla was also down owing to heavy rains in October and November 2019.

The strict 40-day lockdown led to logistics problem as the vegetable could not be transported easily in Udupi and in neigbouring Dakshina Kannada district.

However, the district administration stepped in and provided the growers with vehicle passes to transport the vegetable.

With more lockdown relaxations since May 5 here and improved transportation, the growers hope to make a better bargain in the next three weeks before the Mattu Gulla season ends.

“We are still selling our produce to the retailers at ₹30 per kg but we hope to earn profits through increased volumes of sales. We do not want to burden the customers as their incomes too have dipped due to lockdown,” said Mr. Mattu.

“But how much profits we make is dependent on the rain. If the monsoon gets delayed, then we make more. But if it starts early, then our production stops,” said Dayananda Bangera, sangha president.