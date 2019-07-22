Matsyotsava attracts many at Pilikula

Fish lovers had a field day during the Matsyotsava and Kshetrotsava at the Dr. K. Shivaram Karanth Pilikula Nisargadhama on Sunday, organised jointly by the nisargadhama and the Fisheries Department.

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat vice-president Kasthuri Panja inaugurated the festival by releasing fish seedlings to the Pilikula lake.

Seedlings

While the department provided 15,000 seedlings, the Panambur Beach Development Project offered 10,000 seedlings to be left in the lake for next year’s festival.

On the occasion, Chairman of ZP Industries Standing Committee U.P. Ibrahim released ‘responsible fishing’, which was brought out by College of Fisheries, Mangaluru.

Fisheries Department assistant director Dilip Kumar, Nisargadhama Executive Director Meghana, Zoological Park Director Jayaprakash Bhandary, Panambur Project CEO Yatish Baikampady, and others were present.

Nisargadhama authorities had spread nets in the lake on Saturday night itself while workers gathered fish from the net on Sunday morning. Hundreds of Katla, Mugudu and other fish species were caught during the process.