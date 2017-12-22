Matsyagandha, Mumbai CSMT Exp to run till Surathkal on Saturday

There will be partial cancellation of operation of three trains on Mangaluru-Madgaon section between Surathkal and Mangaluru on Saturday, following blockage of line to facilitate construction of a subway.

The line blockage would be done between 1.45 p.m. and 7.15 p.m. for construction of subway in place of a level crossing between Padil and Jokatte, said releases from Konkan Railway and Southern Railway.

Train No. 12133/12134 Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSMT and Train No. 12620 Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express will not run between Surathkal and Mangaluru. They will operate till and from Surathkal on Saturday.

Train No. 70105/70106 Madgaon-Mangaluru Central-Madgaon DEMU will not run between Thokur and Mangaluru Central on the day. It will terminate at and start from Thokur.