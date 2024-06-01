ADVERTISEMENT

Matsyagandha Express to leave Mangaluru at 12.45 pm, CSMT Superfast at 4.35 pm from June 10

Published - June 01, 2024 06:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

Operational timings of several trains over Mangaluru Railway Region to change as Konkan Railway implements Monsoon Timetable between June 10 and October 31

The Hindu Bureau

Train No. 20924 Gandhidham - Tirunelveli Humsafar Express is one of the many trains operating on the Konkan Railway network whose timetable is changed during the monsoon from June 10 to October 31. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Operational timing of several trains over Mangaluru Railway Region will change following introduction of the Monsoon Timetable over Konkan Railway network between June 10 and October 31. Trains are operated at reduced speeds over KRCL network to avert any untoward incident during heavy rains.

The popular Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express (12620), will depart Mangaluru Central at 12.45 pm instead of 2.20 p.m while its pairing train, Train No. 12619 will arrive in Central at 10.10 a.m. instead of 7.40 a.m., according to Southern Railway’s Palakkad division.

Another popular service, Train No. 12133 Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Superfast will arrive in Junction at 3.40 p.m. instead of 1.05 p.m. and, in the return direction, Train No. 12134 to Mumbai CSMT leaves Junction at 4.35 p.m. instead of 2 p.m.

Train No. 06602 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Daily Express Special leaves Central at the usual timing of 5.30 a.m. to reach Madgaon at 2.25 p.m. instead of 1.25 p.m. Train No. 06601 will leave Madgaon at 3 p.m. instead of 2.10 pm to reach Mangaluru Central at 11.55 p.m. instead of 9.05 p.m.

Madgaon-Mangaluru Central MEMU (10107) departs Madgaon at 4.40 am instead of 4 am to reach Mangaluru Central at 12.30 pm instead of 11.15 am. Train No. 10108 leaves Mangaluru Central at 3.30 pm to reach Madgaon at 11 pm instead of 10.20 pm.

Ernakulam Junction-Hazrath Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express (12617) arrives Mangaluru Junction at 6.55 pm instead of 9.25 pm.

Train No. 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mumbai LTT Netravathi Express arrives Mangaluru Junction at 9.30 p.m. instead of 10.45 p.m. Train No. 16345 Mumbai LTT - Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravati Expresss arrives Mangaluru Junction at 5.50 a.m. instead of 4.15 a.m.

Similarly, timings of almost all trains operating on the KRCL network and through Mangaluru Railway Region will change during the monsoon. The Railways has asked passengers who have booked tickets before the monsoon timetable comes into force on June 10 to confirm train timings before their journey. They may visit National Train Enquiry System (NTES) for the latest train timings.

