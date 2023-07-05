Matsyagandha Express to get one more AC 3-tier coach

July 05, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - MANGALURU

Southern Railway has decided to add one AC 3-tier coach in place of one general second class coach each on Train No. 12620/12619 Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express and Train No. 16347/16348 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express.

The Matsyagandha Express gets the 3-AC coach from July 26 from Mangaluru and July 27 from Mumbai LTT. The train will have a revised composition of two AC-2 tier, four AC 3-tier, 11 sleeper class, four general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van/ Divyangjan coaches, said a release from Southern Railway headquarters.

Train No. 16347 gets the 3-AC coach from July 25 from Thiruvananthapuram and 16348 from July 28 from Mangaluru. The revised coach composition would be, two AC-2 tier, four AC 3-tier, 11 sleeper class, four general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van/ Divyangjan coaches.

