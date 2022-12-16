Matsyagandha Express to be hauled by electric loco

December 16, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

Train Nos. 12620/619 Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express will be hauled by electric locomotive from December 18 from Mangaluru and December 19 from Mumbai on Konakn Railway Corporation network. A release from KRCL here said Train Nos. 22653/22654 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrath Nizamuddin Weekly Express will run on electric traction from December 17 and December 19, respectively. Train Nos. 22633/ 22634 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrath Nizamuddin Weekly Express will run on electric traction from December 21 and December 23 respectively while Train Nos. 22659/22660 Kochuveli-Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Kochuveli Weekly Express runs on electric traction from December 23 and December 26 respectively.

MIA receives ACI level 2 accreditation

The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) Airports Council International (ACI) Level 2 certificate of accreditation under Airport Customer Experience Accreditation programme towards its commitment to the continuing customer experience improvement. Issued on December 14, the accreditation is valid for one year, said a release. The ACI accreditation reaffirms MIA’s commitment to do everything to ensure enhanced customer experience with various initiatives such as passenger engagement activities, digital solutions for interaction and grievance redressal.

Power shutdown tomorrow

Power supply will be affected in and around Baikampady Industrial Area between 10 am and 2.30 pm on December 18, Sunday to facilitate emergency maintenance works at the 110/11 kV Kavoor-Baikampady substation. Areas affected include Industrial Area, Angaragundi, APMC, Thokur 61, MSEZ Colony, Tadambail, Mukka, Sasihithlu, Soorine, Madhya, Chelair, Kuththettur, Surathkal, Delanthabettu, Katipalla Blocks 1 to 9, Krishnapura, Padre, NITK, KIOCL, MCF, NMPT and surrounding areas.