Matsyagandha and Netravathi Express to run only till Panvel for month

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
November 09, 2022 23:31 IST

The Mangaluru Central-Mumbai Lokamanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express (Train Nos. 12620/12619) will operate only till Panvel with immediate effect and till December 11 to facilitate upgradation work of Pitline No. 6 at the LTT.

Releases from Southern and Konkan Railways here said Train No. 12620 Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express journey commencing from November 8 to December 11 would be short-terminated at Panvel Station. Its pairing service, Train No. 12619 Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express, journey commencing from November 9 till December 12, would originate from Panvel at 4.33 p.m.

Similarly, Train No. 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mumbai LTT Netravathi Express journey commencing from November 8 till December 11, would be short terminated at Panvel. Its pairing service, Train No. 16345 Mumbai LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravathi Express would originate from Panvel at 12.55 p.m. from November 11 till December 13.

Meanwhile, KRCL has said two pairs of trains operating through Mangaluru Junction, would run on AC traction, hauled by electric locomotives.

Train No. 20932/20931 Indore-Kochuveli-Indore Weekly Express would be hauled by electric locomotive with effect from November 8 and November 11. Also, Train Nos. 19260/ 19259 Bhavnagar-Kochuveli-Bhavnagar Weekly Express would run on AC traction from November 15 and November 17 respectively.

