Matsyagandha and Netravathi Express to be short-terminated at Panvel for a week

February 09, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

Two Mumbai-bound passenger service trains from Mangaluru Central and Thiruvananthapuram Central will be short-terminated at Panvel for seven days, to facilitate pit line maintenance works at the Mumbai Lokamanya Tilak Terminus (LTT).

Accordingly, Train No. 12620 Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Daily Express and Train No. 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mumbai LTT Netravathi Daily Express will be short terminated at Panvel on their journey commencing from February 12 to February 18.

Their pairing services, Train Nos. 12619 and 16345 will originate from Panvel on their journey commencing from February 13 to February 19 at their scheduled departure time, said a release from Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division.

Some more trains operating on Konkan Railway network, via Mangaluru, will run on AC traction, hauled by electric locomotives.

A release from Konkan Railway here said Train Nos. 12133/12134 Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Jn.-Mumbai CSMT Daily Express will run on AC traction from February 16 and 17 respectively, while Train Nos. 12223 Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Ernakulam Jn.-Mumbai LTT Bi-Weekly Express will run on AC traction from February 14 and 15 respectively.

Train Nos. 22150 Pune Jn.-Ernakulam Jn.-Pune Jn. Bi-Weekly Express runs on AC traction from February 15 and 17 respectively.

Train No. 16605 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Jn. Ernad Express will be short-terminated for four days at Thiruvananthapuram from February 10 to February 13 to facilitate track doubling work on Thiruvananthapuram-Kanniyakumari section.

Consequently, Train No. 16606 Nagercoil Jn.-Mangaluru Central Ernad Express will commence its services from Thiruvananthapuram at its scheduled departure time of 3.35 a.m., said a release from Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division.