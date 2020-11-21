Material recovery facility proposed at Ganjimutt

3 other districts to also get the facility

The government has proposed to set up a material recovery facility (MRF) on two acres of land at Ganjimutt near here under the Swachh Bharat Mission. It will be among four such facilities presently sanctioned in the State under the mission.

The other three have been proposed at Udupi, Ramanagaram, and Ballari.

The government has sanctioned ₹2.32 crore to the proposed facility, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Selvamani R. told The Hindu.

DPR ready

The detailed project report (DPR) of the facility is ready. The zilla panchayat has sought the land, whose survey has been completed, from the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) on lease. Once the land is handed over the facility can take off, he said.

The CEO said that the materials recovered from dry waste will be stored at the facility and sent for recycling. Various gram panchayats will hand over their dry waste to the facility. No wet waste will be stored in the facility.

The dry waste mainly comprises low-density polyethylene, high-density polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene materials, which will be segregated and sent for recycling.

Mr. Selvamani said that the district has 228 gram panchayats.

Presently, the government has sanctioned 91 solid-waste management projects which will cover 108 gram panchayats. In some cases one project will cover three or four panchayats. All the 91 projects will be completed by the end of January, 2021.

When projects are completed, those panchayats will have their own dry waste storage facility.

Bio-gas units

The CEO said that under the ‘Gobar Dhan’ scheme of the government, two bio-gas units have been proposed to be built at Kateel and Gurupura. Wet waste will be used to generate bio-gas in those units.

Wet waste from the Durgaparameshwari temple in Kateel will be mainly used for the bio-gas plant at Kateel. The detailed project report of the Gurupura project is ready and bids have been invited to take up the project there.

In addition, Mr. Selvamani said, faecal sludge treatment plants have been proposed to be built at the Golthamajalu and the Ujire Gram Panchayats. The two are among 100 such plants sanctioned in the State under the mission.