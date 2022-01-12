Material recovery facility coming up near Mangaluru

It will cater to materials recovered from dry waste sourced from 43 gram panchayats

Work on setting up a material recovery facility (MRF) under the Swachh Bharat Mission has begun at Tenka Edapadavu village in Mangaluru taluk, according to the Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Kumara.

Materials recovered from dry waste sourced from 43 gram panchayats nearby will be stored, segregated and sent for recycling at the facility. No wet waste will be stored and processed in the facility.

The dry waste mainly comprises low-density polyethylene, high-density polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene materials, which will be segregated and sent for recycling.

The project coming up on 5.75 acres at a cost of ₹2.50 crore. The facility has 10,000 kg per day processing capacity, Mr. Kumara said.

SAAHAS Zero Waste Pvt. Ltd. will provide technical assistance to the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department to set up the facility.

Earlier, the panchayat had proposed to set up the facility at Ganjimutt on two acres of land. The move was shelved due to opposition to the project by local residents. In addition, the land allotted was not suitable due to a slope, he said.

Mr. Kumara told The Hindu that the facility for Dakshina Kannada district is among five such MRFs sanctioned to Karnataka under the mission. The other four have been sanctioned to Udupi, Ramanagaram, Ballari and Bengaluru.

The MRF at Nitte near Udupi was commissioned last year.

Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants

In addition, the government has sanctioned three faecal sludge treatment plants, which will come up at Golthamajalu, Ujire and Uppinangady.

The plants at Golthamajalu and Ujire are being built at an estimated cost of ₹81 lakh and ₹82 lakh, respectively. Construction of the plant at Uppinangady at an estimated cost of ₹68 lakh will begin shortly. In addition, it has been proposed to build two more such plants at Sullia and Puttur.

These plants will cater to faecal sludge collected from houses and other buildings under the jurisdiction of gram panchayats