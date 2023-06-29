Matadabettu vented dam witnesses water logging in Udupi city

June 29, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Udupi City Municipal Council on Thursday, June 29, urged residents not to dump waste, including plastic, wood etc., in storm water drains and other water bodies as the same could create artificial floods resulting in loss of life and property.

This caution from Municipal Commissioner Ramesh P. Nayak came in the wake of blocking of the vented dam across Indrani Rivulet at Matadabettu in Bannanje ward on Wednesday, June 28. Huge quantity of waste, wooden logs and other material got stuck at the vented dam thereby, preventing free flow of water.

Acting on complaints by area residents, CMC officials visited the spot and found that it was not possible to clear the water by pourakarmikas as the water was flowing at high speed due to heavy rains.

The Municipal council deployed an earthmover to clear the waste from the vented dam that got completed by the evening. During the work, railings of the bridge got damaged to some extent.

Taking serious view of the incident, the Commissioner noted that such water logging because of waste material could trigger flash floods in the city. Besides loss to adjoining properties, it could also lead to loss of life.

