ADVERTISEMENT

Matadabettu vented dam witnesses water logging in Udupi city

June 29, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

Acting on complaints by area residents, CMC officials visited the spot and found that it was not possible to clear the water by pourakarmikas as water was flowing at high speed due to heavy rains

The Hindu Bureau

The city municipal council had to deploy an earthmover to remove huge quantities of trash, including fallen tree branches that had choked the vented dam-cum bridge across Indrali Rivulet at the Matadabettu ​in Bannanje ​Ward ​on Wednesday, June 28 in Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Udupi City Municipal Council on Thursday, June 29, urged residents not to dump waste, including plastic, wood etc., in storm water drains and other water bodies as the same could create artificial floods resulting in loss of life and property.

This caution from Municipal Commissioner Ramesh P. Nayak came in the wake of blocking of the vented dam across Indrani Rivulet at Matadabettu in Bannanje ward on Wednesday, June 28. Huge quantity of waste, wooden logs and other material got stuck at the vented dam thereby, preventing free flow of water.

Acting on complaints by area residents, CMC officials visited the spot and found that it was not possible to clear the water by pourakarmikas as the water was flowing at high speed due to heavy rains.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Municipal council deployed an earthmover to clear the waste from the vented dam that got completed by the evening. During the work, railings of the bridge got damaged to some extent.

Taking serious view of the incident, the Commissioner noted that such water logging because of waste material could trigger flash floods in the city. Besides loss to adjoining properties, it could also lead to loss of life.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US