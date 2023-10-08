Mata Amritanandamayi deserves to be conferred with Bharat Ratna, says MLC

October 08, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

Thippannappa Kamakanur, MLC, on Sunday said religious leader Mata Amritanandamayi deserves to be conferred the Bharat Ratna and said he will request Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to recommend her name.

He was speaking at the 70th birthday celebrations of the religious leader, Amritotsava-2023 at a programme organised by Matha Amritanandamayi Mutt’s Mangaluru branch here.

Speaking about her service to society and love for people, Mr. Kamakanur said she has been a guiding spirit for lakhs of people across the world, through spiritual, educational, social and medical services.

The birthday celebrations comprised maha mrityunja homa and other rituals. The formal programme was held at the Ambedkar Bhavana at Urva Store where guru paada puja, satsanga, bhajan etc., were conducted under the guidance of Mangaluru Mutt head Swamini Mangalamritha Prana.

On the occasion, some of the initiatives of the religious leader, including cleanliness kit distribution under Vidha scheme to the residents of Kelase village of Uttara Kannada, distribution of saris to over 200 women, launching of 1 lakh seed balls for afforestation, campaign against drug abuse and formation of self help groups under Amritashree scheme for women empowerment through education and self employment.

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur launched the poster against drug abuse and promised all help from the City Corporation to the social endeavours of the Matha. Lt. Col. Vivek Bindra distributed the seed balls. Devotees and general public from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts attended the programme.