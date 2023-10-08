HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mata Amritanandamayi deserves to be conferred with Bharat Ratna, says MLC

October 08, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Thippannappa Kamakanur, MLC, presents sari to a woman to mark the 70th birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Thippannappa Kamakanur, MLC, presents sari to a woman to mark the 70th birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Thippannappa Kamakanur, MLC, on Sunday said religious leader Mata Amritanandamayi deserves to be conferred the Bharat Ratna and said he will request Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to recommend her name.

He was speaking at the 70th birthday celebrations of the religious leader, Amritotsava-2023 at a programme organised by Matha Amritanandamayi Mutt’s Mangaluru branch here.

Speaking about her service to society and love for people, Mr. Kamakanur said she has been a guiding spirit for lakhs of people across the world, through spiritual, educational, social and medical services.

The birthday celebrations comprised maha mrityunja homa and other rituals. The formal programme was held at the Ambedkar Bhavana at Urva Store where guru paada puja, satsanga, bhajan etc., were conducted under the guidance of Mangaluru Mutt head Swamini Mangalamritha Prana.

On the occasion, some of the initiatives of the religious leader, including cleanliness kit distribution under Vidha scheme to the residents of Kelase village of Uttara Kannada, distribution of saris to over 200 women, launching of 1 lakh seed balls for afforestation, campaign against drug abuse and formation of self help groups under Amritashree scheme for women empowerment through education and self employment.

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur launched the poster against drug abuse and promised all help from the City Corporation to the social endeavours of the Matha. Lt. Col. Vivek Bindra distributed the seed balls. Devotees and general public from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts attended the programme.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.