Massive wall inside Bhujanga Park worries Udupi residents

Only one side of the wall in Bhujanga Park, Udupi is plastered.

30 July 2021 13:19 IST

It not only prevents air circulation but also obstructs rays of the sun in the evening

A massive wall, about 10 feet tall and 120 feet long, built inside the children’s play area of Bhujanga Park in Ajjarkad, Udupi, has become a cause for concern for visitors.

Gopalakrishna Prabhu, a resident of nearby Kinnimulky, said, “I fail to appreciate the rationale behind such a massive wall that not only prevents air circulation, but also blocks rays of the setting sun when children play in the evening. Moreover, such a huge structure was built without support of pillars or intermittent gaps, because of which there is every possibility of the wall collapsing, thereby endangering the life of children.”

The tall wall, he said, also obstructs the view of Brahmagiri for those sitting inside the park on benches, he added. The barrier, he said, was only 3 feet tall earlier.

He pointed out that only one side of the wall, facing the children’s play area, is plastered, He claimed that the area had a good open-air gymnasium with wooden equipment, which decayed owing to lack of maintenance.

Social activist Raghavendra Prabhu Karval said instead of building such a massive wall inside the park, the City Municipal Council could have strengthened the compound wall around the park, located on about 6 acres of land. The compound wall has given way at many places.

Mr. Karval said the tall wall could attract anti-social elements after area. Hundreds of empty liquor bottles were found during a cleanliness drive. “It is an irony that these bottles are found right next to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi,” he said adding the CMC should first have addressed the security and safety issues in the area.

MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat said he was unaware of the wall, but added that the area was being developed at a cost of ₹1.5 crore.

CMC Commissioner Uday Shetty said the development work was being executed by the Tourism Department, and the wall was planned as a ‘selfie’ point. CMC would enhance security at the park, he added.