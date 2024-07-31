ADVERTISEMENT

Massive tree falls on walking path during heavy rain in Mangaluru

Published - July 31, 2024 01:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The area, which is otherwise packed with evening walkers, was deserted due to heavy rains

The Hindu Bureau

A massive tree fell on the Gujjarkere walking path at Jeppu following heavy rains in Mangaluru in the evening on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

A massive tree fell on the walking path of the renovated Gujjarkere on July 30 evening following heavy rains and gusty winds. The area, which is otherwise packed with evening walkers, was deserted due to heavy rains.

“Had it been any normal day, there would have been some casualties as a lot of people walk in the evening while many sit beneath the tree,” said Nemu Kottari, Secretary of Gujjarkere Tirtha Kere Samrakshana Samithi.

The fallen tree also damaged a portion of the tank railing.

Civic workers cut the tree into pieces and removed the wood, in Mangaluru on July 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath visited the spot on July 30 evening and instructed the officials concerned to clear the debris and restore the railings.

On July 31, civic workers began cutting apart the trunk and branches of the tree. Early morning walkers could not follow their daily routine because of the fallen tree.

