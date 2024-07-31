GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Massive tree falls on walking path during heavy rain in Mangaluru

The area, which is otherwise packed with evening walkers, was deserted due to heavy rains

Updated - July 31, 2024 01:18 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 01:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A massive tree fell on the Gujjarkere walking path at Jeppu following heavy rains in Mangaluru in the evening on July 30, 2024.

A massive tree fell on the Gujjarkere walking path at Jeppu following heavy rains in Mangaluru in the evening on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

A massive tree fell on the walking path of the renovated Gujjarkere on July 30 evening following heavy rains and gusty winds. The area, which is otherwise packed with evening walkers, was deserted due to heavy rains.

“Had it been any normal day, there would have been some casualties as a lot of people walk in the evening while many sit beneath the tree,” said Nemu Kottari, Secretary of Gujjarkere Tirtha Kere Samrakshana Samithi.

The fallen tree also damaged a portion of the tank railing.

Civic workers cut the tree into pieces and removed the wood, in Mangaluru on July 31, 2024.

Civic workers cut the tree into pieces and removed the wood, in Mangaluru on July 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath visited the spot on July 30 evening and instructed the officials concerned to clear the debris and restore the railings.

On July 31, civic workers began cutting apart the trunk and branches of the tree. Early morning walkers could not follow their daily routine because of the fallen tree.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.