Mangaluru

Massive landslip on Mangaluru-Mumbai rail line

The tracks between Mangaluru Junction and Jokatte on Mangaluru-Mumbai rail line got blocked following the landslide on July 16, 2021.  

A massive landslip triggered by heavy rains has completely blocked the Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai railway line near Mangaluru.

The landslip occurred around 11 a.m. on Friday just before the Kulashekar tunnel between Mangaluru Junction and Jokatte railway stations, according to railway officials. Southern Railway’s Palakkad division has deployed men and machinery to clear the block even as it was uncertain how fast the debris could be cleared.

A large portion of the retaining wall constructed during the 2019 landslide at the same location, along with massive amount of muck, has fallen on the twin tracks thereby completely blocking movement of trains. The railways is yet to announce diversion or cancellation of trains on the section.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 16, 2021 1:25:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/massive-landslip-on-mangaluru-mumbai-rail-line/article35357981.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY