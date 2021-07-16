Massive landslip on Mangaluru-Mumbai rail line

Train services affected

A massive landslip triggered by heavy rains has completely blocked the Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai railway line near Mangaluru.

The landslip occurred around 11 a.m. on Friday just before the Kulashekar tunnel between Mangaluru Junction and Jokatte railway stations, according to railway officials. Southern Railway’s Palakkad division has deployed men and machinery to clear the block even as it was uncertain how fast the debris could be cleared.

A large portion of the retaining wall constructed during the 2019 landslide at the same location, along with massive amount of muck, has fallen on the twin tracks thereby completely blocking movement of trains. The railways is yet to announce diversion or cancellation of trains on the section.