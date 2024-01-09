ADVERTISEMENT

Mass surya namaskar performed at Maroli Soorya Narayana temple

January 09, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Several people took part in the mass surya namaskar organised by the Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences at Mangalore University in association with Dakshina Kannada AYUSH Department at Maroli Sooryanarayana temple here at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The programme, sponsored by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, under the Ministry AYUSH, Delhi, was organised for Makar Sankranti.

The participants were from Mangalore University, Sharada College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, Shakti Residential School and Pre-University College and, Shri Patanjali Yoga Shikshana Samithi.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of the Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences K. Krishna Sharma claimed that regular practice of surya namaskar prevents and cures most of the physical and mental ailments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The mass event is being organised by AYUSH Ministry at 20 different sun temples across India this year, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, a release from the university said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US