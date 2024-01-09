Mass surya namaskar performed at Maroli Soorya Narayana temple

January 09, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

Several people took part in the mass surya namaskar organised by the Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences at Mangalore University in association with Dakshina Kannada AYUSH Department at Maroli Sooryanarayana temple here at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The programme, sponsored by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, under the Ministry AYUSH, Delhi, was organised for Makar Sankranti.

The participants were from Mangalore University, Sharada College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, Shakti Residential School and Pre-University College and, Shri Patanjali Yoga Shikshana Samithi.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of the Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences K. Krishna Sharma claimed that regular practice of surya namaskar prevents and cures most of the physical and mental ailments.

The mass event is being organised by AYUSH Ministry at 20 different sun temples across India this year, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, a release from the university said.