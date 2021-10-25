Mass singing of Kannada songs in Udupi on Thursday

MANGALURU

The Udupi district administration has decided to commemorate this year’s Rajyotsava in a unique way by arranging simultaneous and mass singing of Kannada songs on Thursday.

Speaking at a virtual meeting with officers of different departments from Udupi on Monday, Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said that popular songs such as Barisu Kannada Dimdimava, Jogada Siri Belakinalli and Huttidare Kannada Nadalli Huttabeku, which magnify the language and the culture, should be rendered simultaneously at all possible locations at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The highlight of the event will be a hundred singers sailing out in boats from the Malpe Fishing Harbour and singing these songs on the high seas. Fishermen too will join these artists, the Deputy Commissioner said.

Mr. Rao said that mass singing programmes should be organised at important tourist locations of the district, including Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt, Malpe Beach and Sea Walk, Karkala Jain Basadi and Gommata Betta, Varanga Jain Basadi, Padubidri Blue Flag Beach and Kaup Light House, among other places.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the respective departments should ensure mass singing in institutions, organisations and locations coming under their jurisdiction, including Fisheries Department through fishermen, MESCOM through their linesmen, the Industries Department through industries, the Forest Department in forests and tree parks, the Muzrai Department in the popular temples of Kollur, Mandarthi, Kumbhasi (Anegudde) and the Health Department in health facilities.

Besides asking higher, pre-university and primary education department officials to ensure students participate in the mass singing programme in their respective institutions, Mr. Rao asked the municipal administration department to arrange programmes in urban local bodies through pourakarmikas. Banks and other financial institutions and private universities too should be roped in.

All government staff should participate in the programme and conduct rehearsal two days before the event.

Mr. Rao also said that the entire programme will be well documented.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Y. Naveen Bhat, Additional Deputy Commissioner B. Sadashiva Prabhu, Kundapur Assistant Commissioner K. Raju and Deputy Conservator of Forests Ashish Reddy and others were present.