Mass singing of Kannada songs a hit in coastal belt

One group went by boat into Arabian Sea to render the songs

The mass singing of three Kannada songs as desired by the State Government in the runup to Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations was a big hit in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts with thousands participating in the events.

Barisu Kannada Dimdimava, Jogada Siri Belakinalli and Huttidare Kannada Nadalli Huttabeku, which highlight Kannada language and the culture of the State, were rendered by the groups.

Students singing Kannada songs at Tannirbhavi beach in Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada district on October 28, 2021 in the runup to Karnataka Rajyotsava (November 1).

DK‘s formal programme was held at the popular Tannirbhavi beach with MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Zilla Parishat CEO Kumara, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, and Deputy Director of Public Instruction Malleswamy leading hundreds of students in the singing of songs.

In Udupi, the formal programme was held in the district office complex Rajatadri in Manipal with Zilla Parishat CEO Y. Naveen Bhat and additional Deputy Commissioner B. Sadashiva Prabhu presiding over the event.

Zilla Parishat CEO Y. Naveen Bhat administers Kannada pledge at Rajatadri in Manipal, Udupi district on October 28, 2021.

Hundreds of students gathered at Rajangana hall of Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi to sing three songs. A team of 100 singers has gone into the Arabian Sea on boats from Malpe to render the songs.