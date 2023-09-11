HamberMenu
Mass reading of Constitution Preamble event sees over a lakh registration in Udupi district: DC

September 11, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari speaks to reporters in Manipal on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari speaks to reporters in Manipal on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari on Monday said more than 1 lakh people have registered for the mass reading of the Preamble of the Constitution on September 15, the International Day of Democracy.

The DC told reporters at Udupi that registration for the reading through https://thepreamble-swdkar.in/ ends at 6 p.m. on September 12.

Everyone is encouraged to register for the event, participate in it, and get a certificate.

Ms. Vidyakumari said the district-level mass reading programme will be held at the Ajjarkad Stadium at 10 a.m. with the participation of over 5,000 people, including government officials, students of G. Shankar Women First Grade College, and the public.

If organisations register for the reading, certificates will be issued in their names and in individual’s name if registered as an individual.

The administration has urged the reading should be held at all government offices, educational institutions including private institutions and universities, industrial establishments and the like.

Videos and pictures of the mass reading may be uploaded on the website, she said.

