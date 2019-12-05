Mass marriages to be held in majortemples in State on April 26

Minister for Ports and Fisheries and Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Thursday that mass marriages would be held in all important temples coming under the Department of Religious Endowments in the State on April 26, 2020.

He was chairing a meeting of presidents of managing committees and executive officers of all A grade temples of the district at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here.

Mr. Poojary said that there were 110 temples which had good income under the Department of Religious Endowments and it was in these temples that the mass marriages would be held.

There would be no discrimination against APL and BPL families for mass marriages. The groom would be given a garland, a panche, a shirt and a shawl and ₹ 5,000 in cash. The bride would be given a garland, a sari and other items and ₹ 1,000 in cash. Also, the bride would be given ₹ 40,000 for a gold tali and gundu of eight grams, he added.

The amount would be deposited in the accounts of the grooms and brides on the day of wedding. Food would be served for relatives and friends of brides and grooms. The cost of food and other expenses would be borne by the temples concerned, he said.

Information about mass marriages should be publicised by the temples concerned. The last date for registration of prospective grooms and brides is April 1, 2020. The list of names of grooms and brides who enrol for the mass marriages would be published in the temples. The last date for filing objections to this list is April 6, 2020.

Only those persons marrying for the first time could tie the knot at the mass marriages. Those intending to get married should submit proper government documents. The Registrar of Marriages would register the marriages at these temples. The Department of Women and Child Welfare would distribute bonds. If private organisations wanted to give any gifts to the newly wedded couples, a provision would be made for it, Mr. Poojary said.

Soon a toll free number to give information about these mass marriages would be launched. It would function from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. If some temples could not hold mass marriages on April 26, then the mass marriages in such temples would be held on May 24, 2020, Mr. Poojary said.

MLA Raghupati Bhat, Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesh and other officers were present.