Mass marriage scheduled for April 29 cancelled

MANGALURU

22 April 2021 18:34 IST

The mass marriage scheduled at Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala on April 29 has been cancelled in view of COVID-19 situation.

Dhoti, sari, blouse piece and mangalasutra to be given to the couple will be sent to the house of the bride through the workers of Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP).

Those couples who have registered for the mass wedding have been advised to get married in their nearest places of worship on the same day during Goudhuli lagna or they can get married on a day and muhurtha that are convenient to them.

Advertising

Advertising

A worker of the SKDRDP will be present during such marriage.

Later, they have been advised to get the marriage registered in the office of sub-registrars in the respective taluks and send a photo copy of the marriage certificate to the temple authorities at Dharmasthala, a release said.