Mass in Udupi churches tobegin on July 6

UDUPI

30 June 2020 23:34 IST

Churches belonging to the Udupi diocese will be thrown open to the people to participate in the mass/worship on July 6.

A press release issued by Bishop of Udupi Catholic Diocese and president of United Christian Forum for Human Rights Gerald Isaac Lobo here on Tuesday said that the parish priests shall discuss with the Parish Pastoral Council as regards the mandatory guidelines before resuming mass. Due to lockdown, Sunday mass/worship and those on Saturday evenings cannot be celebrated for people till August 2. Once the lockdown is lifted, mass on Sundays can be resumed.

Churches falling inside the containment zones shall wait till the situation improved and only after discussing the issue with the Parish Pastoral Council members may resume weekday mass/worship, the release said.

Advertising

Advertising