Mass feeding resumes in Sri Krishna temple

After about 10 months, the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple in Udupi resumed mass feeding on Sunday.
The temple stopped serving anna prasada in mid-March due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Hundreds of devotees from faraway places and students from Udupi and nearby areas have their food in the temple daily.
The anna prasada service resumed with the Paryaya Peetadhipathi Sri Eeshapriya Tirtha himself serving food to devotees.
Manager of paryaya Admar Mutt Govindaraj said that about 5,000 people had their food in the temple on Sunday.
During the pre-lockdown period, usually, the temple used to serve food to 6,000 to 8,000 people daily. During festivals, weekends and other important occasions, about 10,000 to 12,000 people used to have food in the temple, he said.
Now, darshan at the temple is scheduled between 8.30 a.m. and noon and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. If there are any special sevas to be done by devotees, they are carried out beyond the darshan schedule too, he said.
