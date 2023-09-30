ADVERTISEMENT

Mass cleanliness drive over Palakkad division on Sunday

September 30, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway’s Palakkad division is currently observing ‘cleanliness fortnight’ from September 16 to October 2. It will hold a mass ‘shramadan’ on October 1 from 10 a.m. at all major railway stations in Palakkad division, including Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction.

This event will see participation from people’s representative, personalities across various fields, students, NGOs, government employees and local residents.

A release here said the objective is to visibly enhance the cleanliness standards at various railway stations, trains, maintenance depots, hospitals/health units, and other railway premises. Swachhata Pakhwada-2023 in Palakkad division began with a pledge administered across the division. The division has organised a range of activities, including cleaning railway stations, trains, tracks, food services, water sources, premises, and offering clean food.

