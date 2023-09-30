HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mass cleanliness drive over Palakkad division on Sunday

September 30, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway’s Palakkad division is currently observing ‘cleanliness fortnight’ from September 16 to October 2. It will hold a mass ‘shramadan’ on October 1 from 10 a.m. at all major railway stations in Palakkad division, including Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction.

This event will see participation from people’s representative, personalities across various fields, students, NGOs, government employees and local residents.

A release here said the objective is to visibly enhance the cleanliness standards at various railway stations, trains, maintenance depots, hospitals/health units, and other railway premises. Swachhata Pakhwada-2023 in Palakkad division began with a pledge administered across the division. The division has organised a range of activities, including cleaning railway stations, trains, tracks, food services, water sources, premises, and offering clean food.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.