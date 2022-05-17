MarvellousMangalore to promote tourism

With an idea to exploit the potential of social media to the maximum extent, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath has urged social media users to use hashtag #MarvellousMangalore in their posts on specialities of the city.

Mr. Kamath held a consultation with social media page administrators, influencers, bloggers etc., on Sunday to discuss the strategy to be adopted to promote Mangaluru as the most-wanted tourist destination in the country.

The MLA said participants at the consultation provided valuable feedback and suggestions, which would be imbibed in the tourism plan for the city in due course. Similar consultations would be held at regular intervals for updating the action plan, he said.

Establishing Mangaluru as a brand would attract investors to the city and the region thereby improving the local economy. Upcoming projects in the city would be designed to gel with tourism promotion plans for the maximum exploitation of such projects, the MLA said.

The initiative to improve tourism in the city was being taken by the MLA and his team to promote popular tourist places as well as important sports activities. Mr. Kamath said tourism gives the best revenue. Promoting various activities, including food, religious places, historic places etc., through the hashtag would invariably attract the attention of tourists, he noted.

Mr. Kamath said there would also be a contest for designing the logo for #MarvellousMangalore hashtag. The selected entry would be given appreciation certificate, he said.