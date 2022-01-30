Mangaluru

Martyr’s Day observed

Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P.S. Yadapadithaya paying tribute at the War Memorial as part of Martyr’s Day in Mangaluru on Sunday.  

Martyr’s Day was observed at the War Memorial at Mangalore University, Mangalagangothri, here on Sunday, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Addressing the gathering after paying floral tribute to martyrs, Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya said that the life of Gandhiji itself is a model for others. “By adopting his messages, we must embody the qualities needed to preserve freedom and should be able to convey the importance of this martyrdom to the next generation,” he added.

Recalling that January 30 was also the World Leprosy Day, the Vice-Chancellor said: “Instead of looking down upon lepers, we should be compassionate.” Two minutes of silence was observed in honour of the martyrs.


