Marshall Island’s M.S. Nautica calls on New Mangalore Port

December 16, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
M.S. Nautica arrived at NMP on Friday.

M.S. Nautica arrived at NMP on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Marshall Islands flagged M.S. Nautica ship with 501 passengers and 395 crew members called on the New Mangalore Port on Friday. This is the third foreign vessel to call the port since the last week of this 2023-24 cruise season.

The ship with an overall length of 180.5 metres and a carrying capacity of 30,277 tonnes arrived at the port at 8 a.m. It had earlier called on Mumbai and Mormugao ports. The ship was docked along berth no. 04 in New Mangalore Port.

The tourists were received by Mangaluru’s brass brand players and Yakshagana artistes. The visitors went through medical screening and also through multiple immigration and customs counters, before heading to vehicles to visit places in and around Mangaluru.

Apart from the old St. Aloysius Chapel and Gokarnanatheshwara temple, the tourists visited Karkala Gomateshwara Temple. They also have 1000 pillared Basadi and Soans farm in Moodbidri. They also visited some traditional houses before spending time at the local market in Mangaluru. The ship departed at 5 p.m. to Cochin port, said a release by New Mangalore Port Authority.

