Marriage of two State Home for women residents arranged

December 20, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The marriages of two residents of the State Home for Women were arranged at the State Home in Nittur of Udupi district on Wednesday.

Sheela, 32, who has been in the home for four years, married agriculturist Ganesh Shastry, 43, from Kundapura. Another resident Kumari, 21, who has been in the home for two years, married Satyanarayana Shridhar Bhat, 29, from Yellapura in Uttara Kannada district.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer H. Prasanna, Superintendent of Police K. Arun, Kundapura Assistant Commissioner S. Rashmi, Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary of Udupi District Legal Services Authority S. Sharmila, Deputy Director of Women and Child Welfare S. Shyamala and Superintendent of State Home Pushparani, participated in the marriage ceremony.

