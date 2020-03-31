Marriage in just five minutes

On account of the lockdown in view of COVID-19 pandemic, a couple got married in just five minutes at a temple in Bijoor village of Byndoor taluk in Udupi district on Monday. The marriage was conducted without any pomp or playing of musical instruments and without any large gathering except for the minimum required.

Dinesh and Nagalakshmi were married at the Sri Arekallu Mahalingeshwara Temple by just exchanging two simple garlands. Nagalakshmi is a resident of Nagur, while Dinesh is a resident of Bijoor in the district. The marriage was scheduled to be held at a marriage hall in Uppunda village. As large gatherings are prohibited during the lockdown, the two families decided on having the marriage conducted during the already fixed auspicious time itself on Monday. Hence, the marriage was held in a simple manner with the couple exchanging garlands and bridegroom tying the mangalasutra. Only a bare minimum number of relatives attended the wedding in keeping with the prohibitory orders.