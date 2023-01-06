Marked rise in incidents of hate speech in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, says activist

January 06, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

There has been a marked rise in incidents of hate speech in 2022 with as many as 86 reported in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, which is highest since 2011, according to activist Suresh Bhat Bakrabail, a member of the Karnataka Communal Harmony Forum and People’s Union of Civil Liberties, Mangaluru.

In his chronicle of communal incidents in the two coastal district of Karnataka, Mr. Bakrabail states that the incidents of hate speech has been largely in single digits from 2010 to 2017, except in 2012 when 10 cases were reported.

In 2018, as many as 26 hate speech incidents were reported, followed by 12 in 2019, 47 in 2020, and 29 in 2021.

With the Assembly elections round the corner, Mr. Bakrabail told The Hindu that there will be more cases of hate speeches in the next few days. “The stress on hate speech is an attempt by the ruling BJP to polarise voters on communal lines,” he alleged. An instance of polarisation can be seen in the recent statement of BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel asking people to take serious note of “Love Jihaad”, he said.

Moral policing

Mr. Bakrabail noted that a total of 41 cases of moral policing involving Hindutva and Islamist vigilantes in 2022, which is slightly less than 53 incidents reported in 2014 when the Lok Sabha elections was held. There were 37 incidents of moral policing reported in 2021.

Of the 41 moral policing cases reported in 2022, 37 involved Hindutva vigilantes while four cases involved Islamist vigilantes. This number is the highest since 2016 when 13 cases of moral policing involving Hindutva vigilantes were reported. As many as 17 were reported in 2017, 11 cases in 2018, eight each in 2019 and 2020, and 33 cases in 2021.

Moral policing incidents involving Islamist vigilantes have been almost in single digits since 2010, except in the period between 2013 and 2015 when 17 (2013), 14 (2014), and 11 (2015) were reported. Five cases each were reported in 2016 and 2017 and four cases each were reported in 2020 and 2021, respectively. There were three cases in 2018 and one in 2019, Mr. Bakrabail pointed out.

There were 15 cases of cattle vigilantism in 2022, which is slightly more than 11 incidents reported in 2021. There were 22 cattle vigilantism cases in 2017, followed by 7 in 2018, 11 in 2019, and 25 cases in 2020. There were 29 other communal incident cases and three cases related to allegation of religious conversion in 2022, he said.

Mr. Bakrabail said that the data he collected was based on media reports.