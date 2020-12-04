Marina at Malpe Padukere beach proposed

Mangaluru

04 December 2020 17:52 IST

Udupi in-charge Minister Bommai says funds will be released to prepare DPR

Home Minister and Udupi in-charge Basavaraj Bommai has said that funds will be released shortly to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to construct a marina at Malpe Padukere beach in Udupi.

Speaking at a function to dedicate a ₹2-crore tourism development project near the Malpe sea walk on Thursday, the Minister said that constructing a marina could help in the docking of small cruise vessels at Malpe. It will also help in promoting tourism and related commercial activities in the district.

The Union government will be requested to sanction funds for the proposed marina construction project.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister said that a technical feasibility study will be done on setting up cable car facility at the Malpe Padukere beach.

Mr. Bommai said that the district administration should have an exclusive logo for promoting tourism in Udupi district. A master plan should be prepared for promoting beach and temple tourism in the district. A vision document should be prepared for boosting tourism. The tourism task force should be made more creative.

He said that the administration has been instructed to submit proposals for the development of minor fishing ports in the district. The 5-km stretch of National Highway 169A between Karavali Junction and Malpe will be developed as a four-lane road. Approvals have been given to release ₹91 crore for the proposed project which is expected to commence within a year.

The Minister said that the Goa model of coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) rules are likely to be implemented in Karnataka. The draft on the same is awaiting the approval of the Union government. If the same is approved there will be some relaxations in CRZ rules which will help for the promotion of tourism too.

The tourism attractions dedicated on Thursday comprised an amphitheatre, a garden, a children’s play area, a pathway, seating arrangements, parking area, and five cement sculptures of a Garuda in Yakshagana style, a fisherman rafting a traditional boat, fishermen towing a fishing boat to the shore, a fish, and a cat.