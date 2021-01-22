Marina at Malpe-Padukare only if it is feasible, says MLA

Authorities promise to take local fishermen into confidence once feasibility report comes

Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat has said that the administration was not in a hurry to build the proposed Marina at Malpe-Padukare and a decision will be taken after receiving a feasibility report from the Central Water and Power Research Station in Pune.

Karnataka Coastal Development Authority that mooted the proposal recently received consent from the institution that was under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakthi. CWPRS would conduct the feasibility study in five phases with regard to wave tranquillity, shoreline changes and other parameters at an estimated cost of ₹ 80 lakh. The project was proposed near Dariya Bahadurgad landmass off Malpe-Padukare beach.

Responding to opposition from local fishermen to the project, Mr. Bhat said if the study finds the project feasible, the administration would hold discussions with them before going ahead with it. The project would be implemented through private participation at an estimated cost of ₹ 800 crore only if it does not affect the local communities, he added.

Authority chairperson Mattar Rathnakar Hegde said that ₹ 1 crore was earmarked for the feasibility study. Reiterating that the authority would go ahead with the project only if it was found feasible, he said that the project if implemented, would be a game changer in the tourism sector.

According to Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha, the project would give a big boost to the tourism industry. There was only one Marina in Kochi, Kerala, and Udupi would be the second if the project was found feasible on the western coast. Fishermen would be taken into confidence by explaining the economic benefits of the project to them.

Mr. Bhat refuted fishermen’s apprehension that large foreign cruise vessels would berth at the Marina and said that only yachts and sailing boats would berth at the Marina.